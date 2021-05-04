FG Extends NIN-SIM Linkage Till June 30

The Federal Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification till June 30, 2021.

The extension came after a virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Adeolu Akande; the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta; and the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Ikechukwu Adinde and Kayode Adegoke, spokespersons of NCC and the Ministry of Communication, confirmed this in a joint statement.

They said extension of the deadline was based on a request by stakeholders who said postponing the exercise till June 30 will make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

The statement said the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.