Military Rejects Call To Take Over Power, Declares Loyalty To Buhari

The military authorities yesterday rejected a call by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Robert Clarke for it to take over power and declared loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Constitution.

It also restated its commitment to democratic rule.

The military authorities further issued a stern warning to military personnel contemplating any treasonable act to desist from doing so, saying the full wrath of the law would be brought upon them.

The declaration of loyalty to the president followed a comment attributed to Clarke, calling on government to hand over to the military for the purpose of restructuring Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the loyalty of the military establishment was irrevocable.

“The attention of the military high command has been drawn to a statement purported to have been made by one Robert Clark (SAN), suggesting that the current political leadership should hand over power to the military for the purpose of restructuring.

“The Nigerian Military wishes to dissociate itself from such anti-democratic utterance and position. Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to the present administration and all associated democratic institutions”, it said.

The Defence Headquarters maintained that: “We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the civil authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“We shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities professionally, especially in protecting the country’s democracy, defence of the territorial integrity of the country as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens”.

“The military high command wishes to use this opportunity to warn misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the ballot box to banish such thoughts as the military under the current leadership remain resolute in the defence of Nigeria’s Democracy and its growth”, it said.