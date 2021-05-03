Insecurity: PDP Demands State Police, Better Equipment For Military

With the spate of insecurity in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the creation of state police and better equipment for the military to bring the security problem in the nation under control.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, made the call at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday.

During the media briefing, Secondus expressed his disappointment over President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to address Nigerians over the deteriorating security situation.

Secondus stated it was saddening that instead of addressing Nigerians who elected him into office, the President chose to remain aloof.

He noted that the President was standing aloof and allowing “two media handlers issue annoying press statements in the name of the amorphous Presidency.

He also urged the Buhari-led administration to deploy technology in the fight against crime.