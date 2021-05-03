Comedian Mr Macaroni Celebrates 28th Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni has released a video of himself to celebrate his 28th birthday on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Taking to his social media accounts, the social media skit maker appreciates his fans for the love and support that they have shown to him over the years of building his brand.

Read Also: ‘You Inspired Me To Go Into Comedy’, Mr Macaroni Tells Craze Clown

In his words:

“So I’m 28 years today. Today is my birthday. Yeah, we thank God. We give God all the glory. I am happy for a great year. And I’m even hopeful to God for better years to come. So thank you all for your love. Thank you for your support.”

Watch the video HERE