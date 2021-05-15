Bandits Demanding N100m After N60m Ransom, Kaduna Varsity Students’ Parents Cry Out

Aggrieved parents of the remaining 20 abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have appealed to the Federal Government to urgently assist them in rescuing their children in the captivity of bandits.

The parents who met on Friday for a prayer session in Kaduna decried the continued stay of their children in the custody of the bandits since they were abducted from the school on April 20.

Chairman of the aggrieved parents, Marcus Zarmai, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his office to secure the release of the students before something sinister happens to them.

According to him, the kidnappers are demanding the sum of N100 million even after the parents have collectively paid them over N60 million ransom for the release of their children without any success.

READ ALSO: Gumi: Boko Haram Abducted Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits

The expression on the faces of the parents clearly showed the trauma and nightmare they have gone through in the last three weeks.

Having exhausted all the money they have to pay as ransom, the parents appealed to the Federal Government to assist them to pay the ransom demanded or find any other way to ensure the safe return of their children.