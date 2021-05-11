BREAKING: Buhari Approves New Security Measures For S/East, S/South

Following the meeting with security chiefs on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures for the Southeast and South-South regions of the country.

This was one of the outcomes of the series of security meetings held in the last eleven days and concluded on Tuesday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, informed State House Correspondents after the meeting on Tuesday.

The police chief, however, declined to give more details about the new security measures.