BREAKING: South-East Does Not Want War, Secession –Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that the South-eastern region does not want to secede from Nigeria.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, stated this on Thursday at Aso Villa in Abuja during the weekly State House Briefing.

While lamenting the recent insecurity in the region, he expressed that the region does not want war.

He lamented that “the situation in the South-East is a mixture of reality, fake news and war propaganda.”

“Are there rightful agitations in the South-East. Yes. Has it turned violent? Yes. It’s been hijacked,” he said.

“In the South-East, we don’t want war, we don’t want to secede, we want to be a part of a fair Nigeria where justice, equity and freedom exist.

“I believe in dialogue, and that we can sit down to know and resolve our differences and strengthen our cooperation as a people.”