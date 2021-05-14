Buhari Hosts Idriss Deby’s Son At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with General Mahamat Idriss Deby, son on the late President Idriss Deby and and head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council.

The Chadian, leader who succeeded his father last month, arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja around 11am.

He was received by Buhari before they went into a closed door meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s Regime Has Lost Ideas, Best Known For Blame Game: Governor

Before his father’s death, Nigeria and Chad had a series of partnerships in the fight against terrorism.

Marshal Idris Deby died of wounds sustained in battle with rebels in April.