Burial Arrangement For Late Ex-Minister, Jummai Alhassan, Announced

The burial arrangement for the late former Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, has been announced.

A media aide of the late ex-minister, Bala Muhammed, said the corpse of the deceased will arrive in Jalingo, Taraba State on Sunday, March 9, 2021.

He added that funeral prayers will be held in the evening of the same day.

Hundreds of sympathizers from within and outside Taraba State are already trooping to the family house of the late ex-minister in Jalingo.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister, Aisha Al-Hassan ‘Mama Taraba’ Dies At 61

She died on Friday in Egypt.

Her family’s house, located opposite the palace of Emir of Muri in Jalingo, is hosting thousands of mourners presently.