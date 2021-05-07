Ex-Minister, Aisha Al-Hassan ‘Mama Taraba’ Dies At 61

Former Minister of Women Affairs of Nigeria, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba is dead.

Her media aide, Bala Maina, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday.

The ex-minister was said to have passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, Egypt She was 61 years old.

Al-Hassan was appointed the Minister of Women Affairs by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

She, however, resigned her position on July 27, 2018 and thereafter dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the United Democratic Party (UDP) where she emerged as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Taraba State.

The ex-Minister however lost to the incumbent, Governor Darius Ishaku who ran for a second term in office under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prior to her ministerial appointment, Al-Hassan was a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the Taraba North Senatorial District under the PDP.