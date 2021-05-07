I Embraced My Pain And Turned It To My Greatest Weapon – Burna Boy

Nigerian music superstar, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has said that he has embraced his pain and turned it into the greatest weapon.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, May 7, 2021, the ‘Wonderful’ crooner pens a cryptic post on his struggles to fame.

The self-proclaimed African Giant noted that people who hate him don’t understand what he has been through.

Read Also: Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ Gets Gold Certification In US

“I forever suffer. The dull eyed masses hatred of anything they do not understand. I embraced my pain and turned it into the greatest weapon this world will ever know“, he wrote.

This Twitter rant is believed to be in anticipation of his upcoming studio album.

See his post below: