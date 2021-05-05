Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ Gets Gold Certification In US

Nigerian music superstar, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has received a gold certification in the United States for his hit 2018 single, ‘Ye’.

The Atlantic Records Grammy award winning artist took to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening to share the news with his fans known as the Outsiders.

“Still Striving 🙏🏾🦍“, he wrote as caption.

This means that ‘Ye’ has sold 500,000 units since its release in 2018.

Information Nigeria recalls the Port Harcourt-bred singer released his first single in 2021, ‘Kilometre’ on Thursday, April 29. The video was also released on the following day.

This comes after the music star shot and released the video for ’23’, his fifth video off the Grammy award-winning album, ‘Twice As Tall’.