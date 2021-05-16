Davido Surprises Daughter, Imade With N1.5M Dior Bag

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has surprised his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, with a Dior Saddle bag.

The 6-year-old shared a video of herself unboxing the luxury gift on her Instagram Stories.

Surprise package from daddy @Davido“, she wrote as caption.

In the video, the Eva Soap brand ambassador could be seen unwrapping the gift with a wide smile on her face.

Her mother, Sophia Momodu’s voice could also be heard in the background saying:

This is from your daddy

After unveiling the gift, Imade flashes the Dior Saddle bag reportedly worth over N1.5 million before the camera.

