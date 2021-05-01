Don’t Relocate To Canada, Fayemi Tells Nigerian Youths

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has urged youths eyeing relocation to reconsider their plans and stay back to help make Nigeria a better place.

He stated this on Saturday while speaking at ‘The Platform’, an annual programme organised by Covenant Christian Centre.

Fayemi expressed that youths should organise themselves on how to “kick out” the All Progressives Congress (APC) from office in 2023 if they are not satisfied with its governance style.

“Don’t succumb to despondency, there is a lot to hail in this country. There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada,” the governor told the youths.

“I know it (Canada) is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.

“Even if your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one what for regime change in a democracy, you work towards it.

“Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing. Organise, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think we do better not creating a situation of anarchy.