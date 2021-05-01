Insurgency In Nigeria Declined Since 2015: Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that insurgency in Nigeria has reduced since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari took over.

He expressed that though progress has been made in the country’s counterinsurgency, his party, the All Progressives Congress, can do better to secure lives and properties.

Fayemi spoke on Saturday at the 2021 edition of The Platform, an annual conference organised by the Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, Poju Oyemade.

Fayemi, however, stated that the insurgency has resurfaced because of the proliferation of arms, as well as the problems of the nations along Nigeria’s borders “exacerbated with the assassination of Idriss Déby” of Chad.

He further noted that the Buhari government and the APC were committed to ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of Nigerians.