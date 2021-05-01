Kukah: Calls For Secession May Be Right But Staying United Is Cheaper

Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has expressed that it is far cheaper for Nigeria to remain as one country than breaking up into smaller units.

He made this assertion at ‘The Platform’ on Saturday.

Kukah, however, stated that those seeking to secede from Nigeria may be right regarding their concerns.

Also Read: Buhari Should Have Spoken With Biden, Not US Secretary –Kukah

“It may be right for everybody to want to go. Yes, it may be right for people to want to feel so dissatisfied that they want an end to what we have today. But the cost of staying together is far cheaper than the cost of everybody going his way.

“The most important thing here is that the government must give us a reason. The body language – we need to be inspired as a country to inspire ourselves that this country is worth the psychological, the spiritual and the cultural engagements.”