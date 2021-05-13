Eid-el-Fitr: Okowa Calls For Prayers To Fight Insecurity

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has joined a long list of leaders that have urged Nigerians to pray against insecurity in the nation.

Governor Okowa, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to have full recourse to God for solution to insecurity challenges in the country.

The governor made the call in his message to Muslims in Delta and across the country on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration which was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He stated that Muslims and Christians should intensify prayers to complement Federal and states’ governments efforts at ending insecurity in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for the peace of the nation and to avert a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Okowa urged the Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan: love, peace and justice, to their daily living “as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the nation.”

He charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and supplication for peace, unity and progress of the nation.