I Can Do Without Sex For Two Years – Mr Ibu

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor, alias Mr Ibu, has said that he can do without sex for two years.

The comic movie star had a recent chat with Sunday Scoop during which he stated that he is a faithful man and does not like philandering.

Read Also:If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Actor Mr Ibu recounts his near death experience after he was poisoned by his staff (video)

“I am not sex-crazed at all. I can abstain for two years. When I had a problem, I stayed off sex for a long time. I am not controlled by sex. As of now, I have stayed off sex for at least four months.

Remember that I was poisoned in December 2020, so I need to recuperate before engaging in such acts. My wife is also missing me. It was not easy for her. She was crying every minute because she genuinely loves me“, he said.