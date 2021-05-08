I Live For Myself, Not Anyone Else – BBNaija’s Vee

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season finalist, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has said that she lives life for herself and not for anyone else.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Saturday, May 8, 2021 to make the assertion.

According to the former London-based singer, she is just a 24-year-old woman trying to create generational wealth for herself.

Read Also: I Want To Feature Tiwa Savage On My Debut EP – BBNaija’s Vee

“Don’t push your over-sentimental behaviour on me. Don’t expect me to be something I’m not. I live for myself. Call it whatever you like. I’m just a 24 year old woman, minding my business, trying to create generational wealth. If that bothers you, you need help“, she wrote.

See her post below: