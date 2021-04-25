I Want To Feature Tiwa Savage On My Debut EP – BBNaija’s Vee

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season finalist, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has revealed her desire to feature Nigerian pop diva, Tiwa Savage on her upcoming debut EP.

The 23-year-old singer cum reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Saturday to ask her fans to help her decide if the ‘Koroba’ crooner should be on the EP or not.

“I don’t think this EP is finished until I have a song with @TiwaSavage on it tbh VeeHive, what do you think?“, she tweeted.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee, Neo Share New Loved-up Photos

Information Nigeria recalls the former London-based reality TV star said that a lot of people are always surprised when they discover that she does not have a university degree.

See her tweet below: