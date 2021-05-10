Insecurity: Why State Police Will Not Work In Nigeria — Nnamani

Former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has expressed that the idea of state policing to solve the insecurity in the country won’t work.

He stated this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He opined that adopting state police as a solution to the security challenges would be a wrong move because the factors that led to the abolition of regional police were still very much available.

“That is not the solution. State police will not work in Nigeria.

“Remember that we had some form of state police – regional police, we had an ordinance of 1916 that formerly established regional police. There were factors that led to the abolition of state police.

“All those factors that led to the abolition of the regional police and formal entry into the central police have not changed. Nigeria is organic, it is one unit and what that means is that if the eye is having a problem, the brain could have a problem.”

The former governor, however, stated that having state police would only function effectively if it was made to be uniform in all 36 states of the federation.

He warned that should state police not be in uniform and standardised in all the state, it would amount to what he described as an inherent inequality.