AC Milan Thrash Juventus To Boost Hopes Of UCL Qualification

AC Milan thrashed Juventus in Turin to leave last season’s champions battling to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The two sides went into the game joint-fourth in Serie A after Napoli won on Saturday to move into third position.

Brahim Diaz gave the Milan club the lead right on the stroke of half-time.

Also Read: Inter Milan Dethrones Juventus As Serie A Champions

Goals from Ante Rebic and on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori then sealed victory to send Milan third.

Juve are now a point outside the top four with three games left, including the visit of newly crowned champions, Inter Milan.