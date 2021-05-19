NECO Reschedules Examinations Over Low Registration

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed its national common entrance examination (NCEE) earlier scheduled to hold on May 29.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday morning by the examination body and signed on its behalf by the head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani.

Mr Sani gave the new date as June 5, saying the decision was approved by the federal ministry of education.

The statement read, “The National Examinations Council has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges to Saturday, June 5, 2021, as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The examination which was initially scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 2021, was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”