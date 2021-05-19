Nigeria Will Not Change If We All Keep Leaving – Actress Ada Karl

Nigerian actress, Ada Karl has come for Nigerians who want to leave the country for greener pastures abroad.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories to address them, saying that their leaving will not change the situation of things in the country.

Karl further noted that the only way Nigeria can get better is if all Nigerians begin to lend their voices instead of fleeing the country.

Read Also: Nollywood Star, Ada Karl Laments Over Inability To Use Online Services From Nigeria

“If you like, keep running to ‘Abroad’ cos of the horrible scary state of the nation. You go still come back & meet it same way unless you lend your voice“, she wrote.

See her full post below: