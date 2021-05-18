‘Neo Is A Supportive Man’, Says BBNaija’s Vee

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season five finalist, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has described her co-star and boyfriend, Neo Akpofure, as a supportive man.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share the note and bouquet of flowers that he sent to her in celebration of her first hosting gig.

The note which she shared on her Instagram Stories reads:

“For every effort on your first hosting project Proud of you”

Vee, 24, and Neo, 26, met each other as contestants on the fifth season of Big Brother Naija tagged ‘Lockdown’.

See her post below: