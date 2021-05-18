Timipre Sylva: Passage Of PIB Won’t Go Beyond June

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva has stated that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will not go beyond June 2021.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Sylva told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

He stated that efforts to ensure passage of the bill before the National Assembly are still on course.

“I want to tell you that PIB is fully on course and we are very happy because we have focused on that for a long time and we had many meetings with the National assembly and stakeholders.

“Today, I believe that we are all basically satisfied with where we are.

“The National Assembly has given a timeline, they actually gave April but a few things, but give or take, I still believe that the passage of the PIB will not go beyond June.

“We are hopeful that between now and June, they will pass the PIB, I don’t think we are faraway with the passage of the PIB,’’ Sylva said.