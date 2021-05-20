People In Power Normally Win Elections By Hook Or Crook: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his administration is committed to free and fair elections because he has respect for the right of Nigerians to choose their leaders.

President Buhari pointed out that it is normal practice for people in power to win elections “by hook or by crook,” he, however, stated that he is determined to never interfere in the electoral process.

He stated that his stance is one of the reasons his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost some elections.

The president spoke on Wednesday during an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France.

“Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference,” he said.

“Normally, those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.

“We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders. We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes.

“What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to a multi-party system.

“Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means. My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure that in spite of the ill-luck with drop in resources, we will do our best.”