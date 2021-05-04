Shehu Sani To El-Rufai: If You Have A Better Solution Than Ransom, Put It To Work

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Nasir El-Rufai-led administration to find a way to rescue the abducted students of Greenfield University.

Recall that on Monday, the bandits warned that they would kill the 17 students in their custody if an N100m ransom and 10 motorcycles are not delivered to them by Tuesday.

However, the Kaduna state government has maintained that it will not negotiate with nor pay ransom to bandits.

Reacting in a statement, Sani expressed that the threats of the bandits must not be taken lightly.

He asked the state government why it has not rescued the students if it was not going to consider the alternative option of paying the ransom.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Calls On Miyetti Allah To Secure Release Of Abducted Kaduna Students

“If the Payment of Ransom is not the solution why has our security forces still unable to detect the whereabouts of the students and free them for this long. Doing nothing is dangerous,” Sani said.

“When you have a helpless people and a helpless Government then the nation is hopeless. Our tears will be needless for a tragedy we could have avoided.

“We must not wait for Bandits to throw the corpses of our 17 children on our doorsteps. We cannot claim to be fasting in a Holy month and helplessly watch the slaughter of our Children.

“If the Government has a better solution to freeing the kidnapped students other than the one embarked upon by the parents of the students, let it be put to work immediately.

“Kidnappers are holding the Balls of the Government and the groins of our country, getting out of it, by all means, is what matters.

“The clock ticks for the lives of the students and for the honor of the Government. If we fail to provide for the new generation, we must not fail to protect them.”