I Regret Wasting A Lot Of Time Doing Secular Music – Chidinma Ekile

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, has said that she regrets wasting her time doing secular music.

The petite lightskinned music star said this in a recent interview.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the 30-year-old singer officially announced her full switch to gospel music on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

In her words:

“I’m moving with time, there is no time. The enemy has been winning for too long. I’ve had my share of influence and all of that, but now I’m using all of that, everything the enemy thought he had given to me though was given to me by God, while he was lying that he gave them to me, now I’m using all of that to work for my father.”