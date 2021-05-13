Shola Ogudu, Wizkid Celebrate Their First Son As He Clocks 10

Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun is 10 years old today, Thursday, May 13, 2021 and his mother, Shola Ogudu has celebrated him on her social media pages.

The fashion entrepreneur shared a picture of Boluwatife and herself on her Twitter page and wrote as caption:

“Happy 10th Birthday to my EVERYTHING!!! Almost mama’s height😅❤️”

Wizkid himself has also celebrated his son. The ‘Joro’ crooner took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of himself and Boluwatife.

“My first love 10!! Wow! Love you to da moon and back king!“, he wrote as he shared a throwback photo of his first son.

See posts below: