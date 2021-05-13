Toyin Abraham To Start New TV Series, ‘Chronicles Of Alakada’

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has announced that her new TV series, ‘Chronicles Of Alakada’ is in the works.

The mother of one and film entrepreneur made the announcement on her official Instagram page.

“Greetings everyone, my name is Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and I’m here to give you a public announcement. We are working on a huge budget TV SERIES titled “CHRONICLES OF ALAKADA”

Yes, I’m so excited too. So if you’d like to be part of this beautiful project, as an actor or you wanna be part of my crew, simply follow the rules below“, she wrote in part.

The actress also shared a video to further illustrate her points.

Watch the video HERE