Sound Sultan Reacts To Reports That He Has Throat Cancer

Veteran Nigerian musician, Olanrewaju Fasasi, alias Sound Sultan has reacted to the reports that he is battling with throat cancer.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter shared a picture of himself and his family on his Instagram page to mark the festive season.

Read Also: COVID-19: Wearing Face Mask All Day Is Not Easy – Sound Sultan

“Eid Mubarak to my lovely Muslim brothers and sisters. May Almighty Allah accept our fast as an act of Ibadah. Instagram!! This is not the one with ram.. I must not ignore the massive show of love. Thank you all. I will tell you my story myself it will be true then not false”, he wrote.

See his post below: