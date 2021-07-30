Abba Kyari: Singer Davido Allegedly Suspends His Aide, Israel DMW

Nigerian singer, Davido, has suspended his personal logistics manger, Isreal Afeare, alias Israel DMW, following his recent comments on social media.

According to a source, the decision was taken after Isreal recently took to Instagram to give his take on the Hushpuppi-Kyari controversy which didn’t sit well with Davido.

“He is on suspension because of the things he says on social media which always involves his boss because of the tag ‘Davido’s aide’. He has been asked not to come around or hang out with Davido. However, Isreal has promised to change,” a source said.

Davido is also no longer following Israel on Instagram.

See Israel DMW’s controversial posts below: