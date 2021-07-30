Actress Mary Remmy Njoku Celebrates Her Son As He Clocks 8

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has celebrated her son, Obi as he clocks 8 on his birthday, Friday, July 30, 2021.

The mother of three shared his pictures on her Instagram page and went down memory lane in her caption.

She wrote:

“At this time, exactly 8yrs ago, I was in labor. Lying down on a hospital bed, waiting impatiently for this special son of mine.

He was hanging on to the unbilical cord, prepared to come out with his legs. I guess his Igbo head was too big…..😊😊😊

We were told it had to be a CS. @jasonnjoku was fine. I was scared.

My mum entered prayer mode, Quoting the ‘Hebrew woman’ line from the Bible. The good doctor re-asured us that it’s the safest way to birth. And it is.

The smile you wear when you know Mary &Jason Njoku are your parents 😁😁#Obi@8″