Nobody Can Disqualify APC’s Presidential Candidate In 2023: Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has insisted it is impossible for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party to sue to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Omo-Agege’s assertion is coming against the backdrop of a row over whether Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni is competent in law to nominate candidates for elections as chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee (CCECPC) of the APC.

On Friday, the Deputy Senate released a second statement on the issue titled: “Why there is nothing stopping the APC Ward Congresses scheduled for Saturday, 31st July, 2021”

He urged those canvassing the ward congresses of the APC be postponed in view of the ruling of the Supreme Court on a suit between Eyitayo Jegede v. Rotimi Akeredolu to “eschew mischievous behaviours and deliberate attempts at misinterpreting and misrepresenting the law to satisfy an egocentric agenda.”

Also Read: 1999 Constitution Doesn’t Bar A Governor From Being Party Chairman, Says Omo-Agege

The statement read in part, “From the clear content of the substratum of Jegede’s petition at the lower court, I find it very difficult to understand how it relates to the competence of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Committee constituted by NEC of the APC.

“In other to deliberately misled gullible minds, one of the proponents for the cancellation of the Ward Congresses alluded to the fact, that if the APC proceeds with the Congresses, the opposition would simply wait till the APC Presidential Primaries in 2023 to disqualify our candidate and destroy the party. This reasoning with all due respect, is not only tenuous in law, but strange.

“It is elementary knowledge that complaints touching on the nomination or election of leaders of a political party or issues as to membership of a political party are matters exclusively within the internal affairs of a political party and are not justiciable.”