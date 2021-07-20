Actress Dayo Amusa Celebrates As She Clocks New Age

Nigerian actress, Dayo Amusa has released some beautiful pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The movie star cum musician took to her Instagram page to share the stunning studio images.

She wrote as caption:

“Alhamdulilah!!! Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone 💃🏼 +1 today Alhamdulilah 🤍 JBABY #July20th ABIODUN! Added to my name today – Eni lojo ibi mi 🤍 Just say a word of prayer for me…Who else is super excited about everything going down today 😊 Happy Birthday to all my birthday mate 🤍 More beautiful years of celebration 🍾”

Read Also: I Don’t Need Love When I’m Dead – Dayo Amusa

The actress and brand influencer also wished all Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir.