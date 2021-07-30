BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Liquorose Hits 1M Followers On Instagram In Less Than A Week

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has hit one million followers on Instagram.

Liquorose becomes the first Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season six housemate to hit one million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The celebrity dancer cum reality TV star has thus broken a new record of being the first housemate to hit a million followers in less than a week of going into the Big Brother house.

The leader of Girls Got Bold Dance Crew had over 900,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, July 25, when she was ushered into the house.