Buhari Pledges To Increase Education Budget By 50% In Next Two Years

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to increase education budget by 50% in the next two years.

The president made the pledge on Wednesday a the ongoing Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom.

The commitment was contained in a document titled, ‘Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit’.

​Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, quoted the president as saying: “I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya to affirm our commitment to improve learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers and mobilizing additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.

“Let us, therefore, raise our hands in solidarity to build a more secure and prosperous future for our children.”