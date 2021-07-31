‘Don’t Be Bitter In Your Humble Beginnings,’ Samklef Weighs In On Buju’s Old Tweets

Popular music producer, Samklef, has advised up-and-coming music artists not to be bitter in their humble beginnings.

This is in light of the old tweets of singer Buju trolling top-rated Nigerian artists that was recently dug out by Twitter users.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, the music producer turned blogger wrote:

“Dear upcoming artist pls don’t be bitter in your humble beginning. U will get to the top one day. Buju should use this moment and drop a song now now! Nigerians go forget all this comments 😂 Na one way brain Nigerians get after 3days Dem don 4gt,” he wrote.

See his post below: