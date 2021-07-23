Excitement As Tonto Dikeh Returns To Nollywood

Damilola Ayomide
Tonto Dikeh

Fans of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh have been thrown into a state of joy as the actress shared pictures from a recent movie set.

The actress who took a break from acting in 2014 is set to hit the screens again.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the self-proclaimed Honorable Minister of Happiness shared pictures from the upcoming movie directed by Tchidi Chikere and produced by Benedict Johnson.

Cap in hand…#BEGGARSCHILDREN Directed by @tchidichikereofficial Producer @benedictjohnson1 My co stars @realangelaokorie @dorisogala,” she captioned the post.

Some of the comments reads:

@lindaluperclothing wrote “Nice to see you on the screen again. I can’t wait to watch

@barzkesmond wrote: “Wait Tonto about to bless our screen again… I’m super happy for this”

@efuetlanchatracy wrote: “Omgggggg I am so happy that you back to acting”

 

