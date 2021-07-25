FG Extends SIM-NIN Linkage Till October 31

The federal government has extended the national identification number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise till October 31.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, director of public affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the statement, the decision to further extend the deadline was made based on the need to “accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners and diplomatic missions, and Nigerians in the diaspora”.

Also Read: Why I Won’t Link NIN To My Phone Number — Aisha Yesufu

The deadline was shifted from the previous date of July 26, 2021.

The statement also revealed that there are now a total of 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.