Hushpuppi’s Saga: No Formal Report On Abba Kyari With Us: PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that here is no formal report on Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari over his alleged involvement in Ramon Olorunwa Abbas aka Hushpuppi fraud case with the commission.

The Commissioner in charge of Media on the board of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Austin Braimoh disclosed this to The Nation on Saturday.

The United States Department of Justice had said ongoing investigations showed that Hushpuppi allegedly bribed Kyari to arrest one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, one of his accomplices in Nigeria.

Kyari denied the allegations, stating that he did not demand any money from Hushpuppi,

The report prompted the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to order a review of the information on Kyari.

Reacting to the development, Braimoh told The Nation that the PSC would not be bound by the IG’s review of the allegations against Kyari, noting the commission has no position on the allegation for now.

He added that a formal report must come from the appropriate quarters to the commissioner before anything is done.

He stated that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice need to guide the nation on what to do on the matter.