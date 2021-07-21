INEC, NCC Should Work Together To Conduct Credible Elections – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) should work together to conduct credible elections in the country.

He made this call while briefing reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

“INEC is empowered by our laws and the constitution to conduct elections and NCC has the mandate in terms of technology and capacity and all of that. So they need to work together for us to have credible elections,” he said.

Gbajabiamila also spoke on the decision of the House to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The Speaker explained that the capacity of the constituents influenced the voting, noting that the citizens should not blame lawmakers who were in support and others against the electronic voting.

He added, “Those who voted against electronic transmission believe that their constituents would be disenfranchised and you cannot blame me for that.

“Because I am not disenfranchised does not mean I should look dispassionately at what the other person is saying and those who voted for it believe that their constituents would not be disenfranchised.”