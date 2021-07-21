Men Will Always Need Women For Steady Progress – BBNaija’s Tochi

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi, has said that men will always need women to achieve steady progress.

The real estate agent cum reality TV star gave his opinion via his official Twitter handle.

According to reality TV star, wives of most known billionaires are strong intelligent and supportive women.

He wrote:

“All the billionaires you know today, pay close attention to their wives!!! They are strong, intelligent, and supportive women that pay less attention to social media, we can’t do it all on our own!!! Men will always need a touch of feminine excellence for steady progress.”