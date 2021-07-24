Laycon And Erica Finally End Beef

Popular BBNaija Lockdown duo, Erica and Laycon have sheathed their swords and embraced peace.

The reality TV stars were recently seen together hanging out.

Erica took to her Instagram Stories to share the video clip and tagged Laycon. She captioned it:

“We are good”

Laycon also shared a video of both of them together on his Instagram Story and captioned it:

“We are good”

Both stars locked horns during the reunion show. Erica had said at the reunion that she does not see them reconciling because if they wanted to, they would have done so considering that they are both on the same WhatsApp group chat.