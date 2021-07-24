Parents Raised Their Girls And Let Boys Raise Themselves — Singer Simi

Nigerian singer, Simi has opined that many of our parents raised their girls and let the boys raise themselves.

The ‘Duduke’ singer took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion on the difference in upbringing between men and women.

In her words:

“Many of our parents raised their girls and let the boys raise themselves. This is why lots of people think boys are easier to raise. If their boys fumble, they say “boys will be boys”. If the girls fumble the exact fumble, they say she’s wayward or she wasn’t raised right. Hence, more effort is put into raising girls.”

See her full post below: