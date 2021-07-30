Police Arrest IPOB/ESN Native Doctor

The Imo State Police Command said its tactical team has arrested Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) native doctor who specialises in preparing charms for them against bullets and knives.

In a release made available to newsmen Friday, signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam, the police said this was made possible through discreet investigation.

According to the statement, sequel to the recent attack on Omuma Police Station in Oru East LGA of the state by suspected remnants of the IPOB/ ESN terror groups, the commissioner of police, CP Abutu Yaro immediately dispatched the command’s tactical teams and special forces led by ACP Benjamin Osuji, the second in command of the command’s Department of Operations to Omuma for a discreet investigation and arrested those involved in the attack of the police station.

“After a diligent forensic and technical intelligence gathering, the team was able to trace the location of the native doctor’s shrine that has been preparing charms for bandits at Akuma in Oru East LGA of Imo State, where information from reliable source revealed that, the bandits fortify themselves against bullets and knives in the shrine before attacking the police station,” he said.

The PPRO stressed that the shrine was immediately surrounded and the teams tactically went in and arrested the 49 years old native doctor, Benneth Okoli.

The release further indicated that on searching the shrine, one locally made improvised explosive device, various charms, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in a bag, were recovered and taken to the station.

Abattam revealed that the suspect on interrogation made useful statements and is currently assisting the police to arrest the remnants of his gangs presently on the run.