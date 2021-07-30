Rapper CDQ Laments About Racism In London

Nigerian rapper, CDQ Olowo has taken to social media to lament about racism in London.

The ‘Nowo E Soke’ crooner shared a video of a woman asking for his name and who legally rented his apartment in London while standing at the door of his apartment.

In the video, the rapper refused to disclose his name to the lady.

His follow-up post reads:

“Racism is something that will never stop. Some of these white f***ls still feel being a black man, you don’t deserve some certain things like they do. Like are you mad.”

The rapper’s location shows that he is currently in Chelsea, London.