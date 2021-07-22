Staff Audit: Oyo State Uncovers 41 Ghost Workers

The Implementation Committee of the Oyo State 2019/2020 Civil/Public Servants Audit and Payroll Re-engineering/Validation Exercise has recommended the removal of 41 staff classified as “No Show” (ghost workers) by the consultants.

The consultants had indicted and recommended 602 officers for removal from the payroll but the Implementation Committee affirmed 41 ghost workers; cleared 40 others of any infraction; uncovered 10 deaths; 170 systematic retirements.

It also affirmed the option of voluntary retirement by 341 others with irregular records of service.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said the Implementation Committee had examined the report submitted by the consultants and interacted with the affected officers before finalising the implementation model.

Messrs Sally Tilbot Consulting had, in 2019, been engaged by the Oyo State Government to undertake employees and pensioners’ verification/validation and payroll re-engineering, tagged: 2019/2020 Staff Audit.

Following series of reconciliations, the consultants indicted 602 workers, advising that they be removed from the payrolls, in a report submitted to the government on April 30, 2021, after which an Implementation Committee was put in place to fashion out the final implementation model.

The 13-member Implementation Committee, headed by the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Mr D.O. Olatunde, affirmed that 41 officers established to be “No Show” should be removed from government payrolls immediately.