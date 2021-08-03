2023: Igbo Presidency In God’s Hands – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has expressed that the chances of the South-East region producing the nation’s presidency in 2023 are in God’s hands.

Governor Umahi stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

When asked about the chances the Igbos have to be Nigeria’s President under the APC platform, he replied, “It’s in the hands of God.”

On whether God is a party member, the governor replied in the affirmative saying: “He is. He directs our affairs. He gives breath to every man so power belongs to God. Whatever thing we wish will come through only through God. If God says yes, no one can say no.”